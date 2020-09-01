LINO LAKES — One person has been charged in connection with the Aug. 27 shooting death of a Lino Lakes man.
The Anoka County Attorney’s Office has announced Nicholas Walter Zielinski, 43, of Hermantown, Minnesota, has been charged with one count of second-degree intentional murder.
Zielinski made his first appearance in Anoka County District Court Sept. 1. Bail was set at $1 million with no conditions, or $750,000 with conditions.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lino Lakes man came home Aug. 27 to find two unknown individuals in his residence; one was later identified by authorities as Zielinski. After the individuals left, the man found his gravely injured 22-year-old son lying on the floor. The victim, Karl Mitchell Henderson, 22, had been shot in the abdomen and was declared dead by first responders.
Zielinski’s next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 14.
The second individual has not been charged, and the case remains under investigation. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Relations Coordinator, Tierney Peters, at 763-324-5006.
