LINO LAKES — It took a Lino Lakes resident four hours and 17 minutes to complete this year's Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, a feat she accomplished despite never having run a marathon before and having Parkinson's disease.
LINO LAKES — Fall can't come soon enough for one Lino Lakes family, who is eagerly waiting to bring home Mac, a one and a half year old Labradoodle currently training to become a medical alert dog for their 4-year-old daughter, Madelyn.
The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.
An estimated 5,000 riders rode through town on Lake Avenue Saturday, June 22, to show support for men and women in the military and law enforcement. Circle Pines resident Jim Wychor and Blaine resident Dianna Beardsley were among them.
CENTERVILLE — Now in its 33rd year of existence, Midwest Best Water (MBW) is in need of more space.
LINO LAKES — Now that school is out and summer is here, more teens are on the road. But do they know how to check and add oil to the engine, install a spare tire or what a light on their dash means?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely.
Conner B. Walsh, 25, of Lino Lakes, was recently charged in District Court for numerous misdemeanors for killing two federally protected trumpeter swans on Rice Lake last fall. The charges include hunting protected birds, hunting small game without a license, no migratory waterfowl stamp val…
Driving fast and furious is changing lives forever as speed-related fatalities last year climbed above 100 for the first time since 2008.
Eighty-four dogs from across Minnesota visited Lino Lakes June 16-18 to participate in the U.S. Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 12 Patrol Dog 1 (PD1) Certification. Although the PD1 certification serves as an annual certification for the K-9s, the handlers treat the event as a compe…
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity recently created a first-of-its-kind mortgage program that targets those who want to buy an existing house, but don’t earn enough to qualify for a mortgage from a traditional lender.
Three Centennial baseball players were named to all-conference and three got honorable mention after a 13-10 season including 7-6 in conference.
The Centennial Legion baseball team had not yet tasted defeat three weeks into the season, as of Tuesday. Representing Post 566, they have an 8-0 record.
The Centennial girls lacrosse team had four all-conference picks after a 12-3 season overall and 10-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference.
Five Centennial boys lacrosse players were named all-conference after a 15-3 season that included a 15-game win streak, a share of the conference title, the section championship, and state tourney appearance where they were 0-2.
As Brian Hegseth enters his final week as activities director at Centennial, he anticipates a pleasant sensation a couple months from now.
The Centennial softball team had six .300-plus hitters and banged out 16 home runs during a 17-6 season.
Sparked by Nathan Graslewicz, Mahtomedi extended its lacrosse season for one more game with a 15-10 win over Centennial in the state tournament consolation bracket on Thursday.
The Centennial Cougars took a 15-game win streak into the state lacrosse tournament Tuesday and scored the first two goals of their state opener.
For a two-time national champion in college, Erica Oawster had a relatively modest high school career.
The Centennial Cougars repeated as Section 7 champions in lacrosse, beating Blaine 14-7 on Wednesday evening at Irondale.
