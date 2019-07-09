Local News Sections

Medical alert dog will bring peace of mind to Lino Lakes family

  • By Shannon Granholm/Editor
  • Updated
LINO LAKES — Fall can't come soon enough for one Lino Lakes family, who is eagerly waiting to bring home Mac, a one and a half year old Labradoodle currently training to become a medical alert dog for their 4-year-old daughter, Madelyn. 

New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

  • By Jared Martinson/News Intern
  • Updated
 The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.

Patriot Ride rumbles through town

  • By Shannon Granholm/Editor
An estimated 5,000 riders rode through town on Lake Avenue Saturday, June 22, to show support for men and women in the military and law enforcement. Circle Pines resident Jim Wychor and Blaine resident Dianna Beardsley were among them. 

DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely. 

Lino Lakes man charged for killing swans

Conner B. Walsh, 25, of Lino Lakes, was recently charged in District Court for numerous misdemeanors for killing two federally protected trumpeter swans on Rice Lake last fall. The charges include hunting protected birds, hunting small game without a license, no migratory waterfowl stamp val…

K-9s test skills in agility, searches, criminal apprehension and more

Eighty-four dogs from across Minnesota visited Lino Lakes June 16-18 to participate in the U.S. Police Canine Association (USPCA) Region 12 Patrol Dog 1 (PD1) Certification. Although the PD1 certification serves as an annual certification for the K-9s, the handlers treat the event as a compe…

