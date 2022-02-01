While driving to work the other day, I counted six vehicles that were in the ditch off of Highway 35. I even saw an Ice Castle (fish house) lying on its side in the ditch like it fell off a trailer hitch but there was no vehicle there. Not really sure what happened there but you don’t see that very often. One of the cars just happened to be one that passed me going about 80 mph and I saw him swerve into the snowy ditch. It wasn’t snowing but the roads were not great and there had been snow the night before. When I passed him, I saw that he was on his phone—probably calling a tow truck to get him out. No matter what, he was going to be late for whatever he was racing to. If he would have driven the speed limit instead of weaving in and out of lanes like a race car driver, he wouldn’t have gotten into that predicament.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, while summer months are the deadliest on Minnesota roads, wintertime leads to the most crashes and poses safety risks and hazards. From 2016 to 2020, officers reported snowy or icy road conditions in more than 79,165 crashes. These crashes resulted in 181 traffic deaths and 19,218 injuries.
I’m always reminding my kids to “winterize” their cars and when I went out to lunch with my daughter recently, she wanted to know where my winter survival kit was. Frankly, I wasn’t prepared for the question and my answer was, “I haven’t gotten around to it yet.” It’s never fun when your kids call you out when you don’t practice what you preach.
So, I got my winter kit together which includes, jumper cables (which were in my truck), a scraper, flashlights, extra hats, mittens, scarves, extra warm clothing, winter boots, windshield wiper fluid and a heavy blanket. However, I don’t have a tow chain, shovel, bag of sand or cat litter for tire traction as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
It reminds me of one Christmas when I told my daughter to grab a blanket for her car because the roads were not the best. I told her she should always keep a blanket in her car in the wintertime in case her car breaks down or she slides into the ditch. I grabbed one of my cozy blankets and threw it in the back seat of her car. Good thing I did because on the way home from my parents house that night, her car started shutting down and I had to pull over into a deserted parking lot. We had to wait for my son to come get us, which took him about 45 minutes. Since the car heater wasn’t working, that blanket was a life saver. We would have been super cold if we didn’t have that blanket and my daughter still keeps it in her car to this day.
When the weather person tells you to avoid travel because of winter weather conditions, just stay home if you can. If you absolutely have to drive, give yourself plenty of time and drive according to the road conditions. And for goodness sake … please be aware of your surroundings and slow down. It’s better to be safe than sorry.
