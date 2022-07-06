Recent storms have brought about a flurry of yard signs in local neighborhoods for remodelers, roofers and painters. One local contractor I spoke with has inspected more than 700 homes recently.
The other day I noticed our neighbor had a someone up on his roof. It wasn’t a local company. I asked if he would take a look at our roof, and he was happy to. He indicated hail damage looked light on the garage, but he wasn’t able to get on our main roof. Curious about the extent of damage, I scheduled an appointment with a local roofing contractor. They came out and we walked over every square inch of the roof, looking at gutters, garage doors, and trim. He used a large piece of chalk to inspect the roof vent stacks and other elements, and took measurements of the thickness of the shingles, and walked me through what was considered hail damage and wind damage. He took a lot of photographs. Based on what they saw, they recommended I call our insurance company to make a claim. It was a good experience.
When I shared with the insurance adjuster what the first out-of-town contractor had said about our roof, he told me to beware of the strong-arm tactics of “storm chaser” roof companies. When I said I would only use a local roofer, he agreed that choosing a local company is the most important decision, as many non-local companies can do a good job but may not be around in 2 to 3 years if you have questions or concerns. Or, they change the name of the company to avoid liability. Other recommendations he shared were to never sign up with a contractor who knocks on your door, and at the time you are ready to choose a contractor, make sure you see a copy of their Minnesota license and check their track record by contacting multiple local past customers for references. Also be sure to choose a contractor or company that works in the area year-round.
Now we are preparing for our next steps. The claim has been approved and we have two years to complete the work. It’s nice not to feel rushed, since contractors are backed up with jobs, and pricing of materials may be inflated right now.
Other things to consider in a new roof project include adding extra ice and water shield to known problem areas; adding insulation to attic or crawlspaces to prevent ice dams; and using a high-quality gutter with leaf and debris protection to prevent gutters from becoming clogged and overflowing, which caused water in basements or erodes soil around the home’s foundation. Local roofers will often recommend a specific style of roof vents due to the abundance of Cottonwood tree seeds and other things nature throws at us that can cause vents to become plugged. One roofer I spoke with recommended adding vents for proper air flow in the attic.
I’m also considering whether a hail proof shingle or steel roof will reduce our insurance premium, as well as help prevent asphalt shingles from being dumped in our landfills. Standing seam steel roofs have a long life but are more expensive and can still show dents from hail. If you go that route, be aware of city and township codes, as some have ordinances against steel roofs. I was hoping some of the solar shingle technology might be an option, but I don’t think it is in in our market yet.
If you think you may have storm damage to your roof or home, reach out to a local, trusted contractor.
