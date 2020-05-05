Moms are the real heroes

This Mother’s Day, it is important that we all dedicate some time to celebrate our mothers even though that may look a little different than in the past.
That’s why Press Publications set out to honor the real heroes in our communities that are often overlooked. Let’s face it, being a mom is a tough job. And now, more than ever, mothers are faced with challenge after challenge. The news team put a call out asking for local mothers we could highlight to show a glimpse of what mothers are dealing with in 2020.
Thank you to everyone who commented on the post, gave us a call or sent us an email with a mother they felt had a unique story. The truth is, our papers are not big enough to honor all of the mothers who so deserve the recognition.
We went over the submissions and picked out mothers from different towns who had different stories to tell. We found an expecting mother, a stay-at-home mother of three (with a husband in the military) and a kindergarten teacher who is trying to provide distance learning while balancing caring for 4-year-old twin girls and a 6-year-old.
We hope you enjoy reading three very different stories about motherhood during a pandemic in this week’s issue.
My mom
I would like to give a huge shoutout to my mother, Karen Kinley. I consider my mom to be my best friend. There is not a day that goes by that I don’t send her a text message, call her on the phone or send her Snapchats of my dogs.
Growing up with a father who was very ill for many years, I always considered my dad to be my hero. I was so inspired by the fact that he pushed through everything that was thrown at him and kept a positive attitude.
As I got older, I started to realize that my mom was also my hero. She also had to push through everything that was tossed my dad’s way, bring him to appointments, visit him in the hospital and still manage to be a supportive mother who brought her two girls to skating practice, soccer games and band concerts.
After my father passed away right before Christmas, she had to figure out how to deal with her own grief and yet support a high school senior who was about to graduate. That’s a hero if you ask me.
I am so grateful to have such a close relationship with my mother. I really am her mini-me. Every day, I find another way I am just like my mom. We like the same food, wear similar clothes, listen to the same music and enjoy doing a lot of the same things, such as hiking with our pups and floating in lazy rivers. It is not uncommon for us to text each other the same thought at the same time.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there — they are the real heroes.
Shannon Granholm is the Lead Editor at Press Publications.
