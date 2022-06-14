Father’s Day is right around the corner. It’s a day to honor all fathers even if they have passed away. I am lucky that my father is still in my life. He turned 80 in April and can still drive, fish and go to the casino. He has a few health problems and calls it, “a general wearing out process.” He didn’t like it when he couldn’t bowl anymore on his weekly Tuesday night league. He was in that league for over 30 years.
I am one of my dad’s three daughters. Since he didn’t have a son yet, we girls were thrown into the world of sports. We were playing little league when there were not many girls playing sports at the time. There wasn’t any sport my dad wasn’t good at. I remember when he beat my brother-in-law at ping pong using a hockey puck as a paddle. It was pretty funny.
He also was invited to play in a Pro-Am golf tournament one year and played with Nick Price. I know that was a highlight of his life because he’ll tell that story to anyone who hasn’t heard it.
We were dragged to softball tournaments and Thursday night games. We didn’t always watch the games, but had fun at the park and hanging out the 5-8 Club.
We girls went on to play tennis throughout college and my dad never missed a match. It always felt good when my dad would watch me. He wasn’t one of those parents who is too vocal on the sidelines. He gave me words of encouragement. He did the same to my kids when they played sports.
For a few years, my dad worked as a softball umpire in the Twin Cities metro area to make money for us kids to have new school clothes. My mom wouldn’t let us go to his “umping” games. We kept begging to go and finally got our way. We only went once because people were yelling “colorful metaphors” to my dad. We didn’t like it. He kicked some of the players and spectators out. Looking back on it as an adult, my dad did the right thing.
I remember when I was in third grade and I couldn’t do a homework assignment because I didn’t have a ruler. My dad went to the store late in the evening to get me a ruler. Believe me, this was a big deal because my dad never went to the store (unless it was to get a fishing license or fishing tackle).
Fishing with my dad
Ever since I was a little girl, one of my favorite things to do is go fishing with my dad. He taught me how to fish as soon as I could walk. I’ve loved it ever since. We did most of our fishing at our cabin on Big Wood Lake in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. Our family vacations and weekends were spent there growing up and I wouldn’t trade that for the world.
We would have fishing contests and wonderful conversations. My dad would come back from every fishing outing and write down what happened in his fishing log. I still love it when we fish across the lake at Luther Point Bible Camp in the early morning. There is a huge cross on the point that is both peaceful and spiritual. And the fishing is not bad either once the campers are gone for the summer.
I didn’t know it at the time but those days on the lake taught me more than anything I could learn in school. He taught me history, math and how to treat people. I remember one time he specifically warned me about bullies. He said, “If you stand up to a bully, they will back down.” He was right. I’ve dealt with bullies throughout my life and do not tolerate them. I’ve realized that it doesn’t matter how old you are, they keep coming.
My dad has been there for me every step of the way. His guiding hand on my shoulder will be with me for the rest of my life. Happy father’s day to all of you dads, grandfathers and uncles out there. May you feel appreciated, respected and forever loved.
Noelle Olson is the staff writer of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.