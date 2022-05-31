This is the first year of the past three that high school graduation activities, ceremonies and parties are proceeding as normal. Graduation season has special meaning for our family this year, as our daughter prepares to graduate from Mahtomedi High School next week.
It’s a busy time as we have watched her wrap up 12+ years of school, prepare for the ceremony, and look forward to the all-night senior party and friends’ graduation parties. Graduation has become a months-long celebration with parties from May through July. It’s been fun to see the announcements arriving at our house and learning of the future plans these young adults have, many whom we have known since they were little kids. Our weekends through the month of June are completely booked. It’s an exciting time.
Being the parent of a graduating senior brings a lot of different emotions. I have pretty vivid memories of walking Abbey into the first day of kindergarten at Osceola Elementary School. It was at a time she was refusing to wear socks and her teacher, Mrs. Traynor, made the transition easy by allowing her to wear flip flops. I find myself remembering and feeling nostalgic about things like her first bike ride without training wheels; the daddy-daughter dances; the first time she got up on water skis; our time together in the car when I dropped her off every morning at middle school; being on the sidelines as we watched her play (at various times) soccer, gymnastics, basketball, lacrosse, tennis and golf - and trying not to be the overbearing dad at the bottom of the ski hill at races. She has been my beekeeping helper. Family road trips to ski destinations out west are also particularly memorable.
Like all high school students, she has experienced trials and tribulations along the way. We are hopeful the lessons learned have better prepared her for the challenges of the future. Life is full of them.
I appreciate the teachers and fellow parents who have helped support and coach us through the various stages, twists and turns of raising children. Many of the friendships we have made through our kids will last long after graduation.
Graduation day seems to have come way too fast (though I admit there were some days it couldn’t come fast enough for all of us.) Shortly after the celebrations are over, Abbey will head off to college three states away. Like most new graduates, she is ready to move on to the next phase, though I’m guessing has some apprehension, too. Leaving home for the first time is both exciting and a little scary. For us as parents, it’s bittersweet. We are happy for her yet sad to see her go. The realization has set in that with graduation, her childhood and time at home as we know it is coming to an end.
To all the families of graduating seniors, I hope you cherish these next several weeks with your graduate. To the graduates, I hope you take all you have learned and embrace the next steps to achieve your goals and dreams, whatever those may be. Hug your parents, have fun celebrating, and be safe.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
