During this spring subscription drive, some readers ask about the news business. Here are some frequently asked questions.
Q: How many newspapers are there?
A: In Minnesota, 289 reaching more than two million homes. In Wisconsin, 189 reaching 2.8 million homes. These numbers go to home delivery print readers, which is half of the audience. The other half reads online. Most newspapers also have popular social media pages with thousands of followers. Todays’ mix of print, digital and social reach gives most local newspapers more readers compared to previous high points.
Q: Are newspapers profitable?
A: Before the coronavirus outbreak, most newspapers were profitable. Industry margins declined after department stores consolidated and digital news and ad delivery arrived. Publicly-traded newspaper margins are public and available to search. Privately-owned newspapers, like the one you are reading today, don’t publicly report earnings. Some families invest more in news, have lower margins, but more local stories and readers. Coronavirus hit public and private newspapers equally. The number of readers spiked more than 30% at most local newspapers. Despite adding readers, some revenue has declined due to customers delaying buys until after the outbreak passes.
Q: Why are some newspapers closing?
A: Like other industries, business fundamentals are the core of closures. Some have high debt and little money to operate, some have expensive pension plans, some have reduced volume and an inability to scale down to an affordable cost structure, etc.
A local newspaper reflects its local economy. Strong local economies can translate into strong local newspapers. Meeting readers’ and marketers’ needs is job No. 1. Especially during a crisis.
Q: What are news deserts?
A: News deserts, coined by Columbia Journalism Review or CJR, are places without a daily newspaper, and without a newspaper audited by a firm known as AAM. Creating a U.S. map of these places is noble by CJR. It cares about journalism. However, thousands of newspapers are not daily, or audited by AAM. For example, Polk County in Minnesota is listed as a desert. Polk County, according to Minnesota Newspaper Association, has six newspapers. While not daily or audited by AAM, these newspapers send reporters to local meetings, sporting events and festivals, some provide daily reporting online. Polk County is a desert on a national map. It is not a desert in real life. There are real news deserts, which is a problem, but not to the scale described.
Q: What do I get if I subscribe?:
A: A healthy local news business relies on three things:
1. Readers who care about community and act by subscribing/investing in our reporting staff.
2. Advertisers who buy marketing campaigns to tap this quality audience of readers.
(ask us for customer reviews – it works great. Readers respond. We have proof).
3. A team of dedicated employees who care about you, our readers and marketing customers.
We are the only media at most places we cover. Residents here benefit from reporters working here. True news deserts have higher taxes and less sense of community. It isn’t possible to do what we do without subscribers. Or, advertisers. Or, employees.
If you enjoy living, working or visiting here, consider subscribing this week during the spring subscription drive. It is an investment in local journalism.
Matt McMillan is CEO of Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.