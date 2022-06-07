“No Way To Prevent This, Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens” is a headline that the satirical news site The Onion has been posting (and reposting) since 2014. Normally, I wouldn't choose to reference a news site primarily known for humor and satire when dealing with such a serious subject. However, the repeated postings of what is essentially the same headline and story with a few minor changes, seems to drive directly to the heart of the insanity of the seemingly endless cycle of mass shootings we are witnessing in this country.
Along with fellow staff members here at the Press, I'm part of a scheduled rotation of columns throughout the year. Leading up to my turn I usually try to think of possible column topics. I had chosen another topic and was hesitant to write about the latest mass shootings of innocent people, but ultimately decided that not addressing it would be avoiding a difficult and timely subject.
The choice of the editorial staff at The Onion to run the headline and story for the 21st time illustrates the predictable cycle of shock, mourning, media coverage, finger pointing, blame and calls for change that follow what are now, unfortunately, becoming commonplace events.
I can reference back to Press articles, including one in 2016 that refers back to another article that was published in 2013 following the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Thoughts at the time included, “As starkly divided as our society and the current political landscape appears to be, one thing that I would sincerely hope everyone can agree on is that something must be done to stop the rampant slaughter of innocent people — in places they and members of their family had every reasonable expectation to believe were safe” and “If the murder of 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 (innocent in every sense of the word) doesn’t create some positive change, what will?” Before I finished writing this column the sound of the unmistakable and joyous chatter of a large group of young students from a nearby school provided me with a universal and visceral life connection. As they made their way down the street to an ice cream shop during the final days of the school year, I found it almost impossible to reconcile the possibility of this burst of seasonal joy suddenly and inexplicably becoming intertwined with senseless tragedy.
In a recent New York Times article titled, “The Arrow in America's Heart,” Elizabeth Dias references a Buddhist parable that describes a man who has been wounded by a poison arrow. The man insists on knowing various details about the arrow including who shot it, the kind of poison and what type of feathers are on the arrow. Missing the point that what is most important is removing the arrow and tending the wound, he dies. The Exploring Your Mind website further explains the meaning of the parable as a way of valuing life and prioritizing what is important before it's too late.
After reading recently published statistics revealing the millions of dollars the National Rifle Association (NRA) lobby directs toward congress and the members who reap the most benefits, along with details about the gun manufacturer Daniel Defense's marketing strategy directed toward teenagers, it becomes much clearer that these gunmen did not really act alone. There is complicity and there should be consequences.
It sometimes feels like the majority of us are being held hostage by an extreme minority of our society and members of congress. Because they can be complex and intertwined, statistics indicate that it can take several attempts to break free from a dysfunctional or abusive relationship. It may seem hopeless, but we have to keep trying to stop this heartbreaking cycle of violence.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
