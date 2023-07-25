My good friend, the late Dr. George Brushaber, once wrote a paper on Christian education in the modern world and he gave me a copy. It was on Bishop Lesslie Newbigin, one of the missionary statesmen of the 20th century, who wrote two volumes about contemporary life, The Other Side of 1984 and Foolishness to the Greeks.

Dr. Brushaber died December 13, 2021 and I miss our many visits breaking bread together and his years of advice and counsel. So I found his paper in my file - I have lots of files on lots of subjects as you might suspect- and thought I would share some of the information. It has helped me understand more fully the situation we are in today where society has become more secular. I hope you find it helpful in your understanding.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.