A couple weeks ago I was visiting some of my college friends in St. Peter, and like many twenty-somethings, were racking our brains for something exciting to do.
Just as we had reached a full hour of sitting in silence and watching Bob’s Burgers, my friend suggested that we drive 10 minutes to the closest movie theater in Mankato to see Jordan Peele’s latest alien thriller, “Nope.”
Aside from the fact that I would personally never opt to see a horror movie, going to see a movie struck me as a weird proposal.
I hadn’t been “to the movies” in two years. It was way before the pandemic, maybe in December of 2019 that I saw the “Mr. Rogers” movie with my mom.
At the time, going to the movies didn’t feel as foreign of a concept. I remember going to Cinema 8, Brookings South Dakota’s premier and only movie theater, which had recently gone through a major renovation. It was already around the time that the popularity of going to theaters was starting to decline, and theaters were looking for ways to bring in audiences.
Reclined seats, temperature control, plush leather and surround sound tried to lure audiences to the big screen, but despite all the bells and whistles, I just don’t get the appeal. Why would I go out to see a movie when I can watch the same movie on Netflix in my bed wearing my sweatpants whenever I want?
Covid probably killed the traditional movie theater for me. As streaming services became a household commodity in the 2010s, going to the movies stopped making sense to me.
And really, I don’t blame consumers. A single movie ticket is around the same price as one month’s subscription to Netflix.
However, I don’t think that streaming is the alternative to movie-going. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter, their largest loss in over ten years. As the recession drags on, people are going to find other, cheaper ways of watching content.
“Going to the movies” used to be an activity to fill Friday and Saturday nights. People counted going to movies as a hobby, but now seeing a movie in a theater is probably the last item on my list of fun activities.
When we did actually go out of the house to see “Nope,” I was reminded that theaters do have some qualities you just can’t experience at home.
One of my friends who went to see “Dr. Strange” described it as “a movie you have to see in theaters” because of the sheer wall of sound in the film.
Perhaps that’s the way the movie theater business will stay popular, by counting on big action-packed blockbusters with incredible sound editing that need to be experienced in a theater.
But that’s just not my type of movie. Remember I was seeing quiet, serene “Mr. Rogers” with my mom, not the latest Marvel flick with whooshing surround sound.
I’m just not the right customer for movie theaters.
However, though I’d never suggest it as an activity, if I were asked “do you want to see a movie?” I’d probably end up saying yes.
