STILLWATER — Megan Wagner and Obed Floan love opera—so much so that last fall, the husband and wife duo started Operatunity Theatre, an opera and musical theater company that aims to showcase the musical talent of the St. Croix Valley and establish it as a regional music cultural center.
On Aug. 10, Operatunity Theatre will host its first major event: Opera on the River, which Wagner and Floan hope will eventually become a “nationally, if not internationally recognized music festival together through multiple partnerships with established performing arts companies of the region,” Floan said in a statement.
Tenor Jack Swanson, a 2010 graduate of Stillwater Area High School, will headline the event. At just 27, Swanson is already a highly accomplished opera singer. He's the recipient of the 2018 Richard Tucker Career Grant and has sung lead roles in well-renowned companies, including England's Glyndebourne and the Los Angeles Opera, where he sang the title role in “Candide” alongside Kelsey Grammer.
“From the very beginning of my music career, this town's community has supported me and several of my friends in our performing endeavors and for that, I am extremely grateful. ” Swanson said in a statement. “We’re hoping that this event is only the beginning of bringing fantastic, professional music offerings to our little town of Stillwater and the greater St. Croix Valley region.”
Opera on the River takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, in Lowell Park. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and beverages. For more information, visit operatunitytheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.