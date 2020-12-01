July 1984 - November 2020
Survived by his sons Keegan and his Mom Amanda; Zeb Jr and Grayson and their Mom Bionca and step-Dad Chris; sisters Angela (Joe) and her children, Rhiley and Charlotte; Amber (Dustin) and her children, Aryanna and Taylor; his brother Harry(Daniela); his Dad and step-Mom.
He is also survived by many other family and friends that loved him. His tragic death is a result of 20 years battling addiction and depression, ending in suicide.
No services are planned. Memorials should be directed to any children's fishing camp, one of Zeb's life long passions; or to suicide prevention programs.
