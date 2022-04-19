Yvonne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was born and raised in the Midway area of St. Paul, where she grew up in the St. Columba parish. She raised her four children on the East Side of St. Paul near Lake Phalen, and her life revolved around her family. She showed us the true meaning of strength to endure challenging times, as well as faith, hope, and love. She always looked for the good in people, and she always found it. She was a devoted member of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish, sending all four children to Presentation of the BVM grade school and then Hill Murray High School. Thanks to both the Presentation and HM Pioneer communities for their support when she lost her husband Ronald Erickson to ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 1973. She spent many years working as a secretary/administrative assistant at a variety of companies in the St. Paul area, and Yvonne most enjoyed working in the Hill Murray business office for several years in the 1970’s. She was a proud Pioneer parent and grandparent. She loved to read the daily St. Paul Pioneer Press throughout her life, and especially enjoyed reading the “Bulletin Board” section over the years. During her retirement years, she moved to White Bear Township to live with Carol and Dennis, where she was embraced by our White Bear community. She spent many Thursdays enjoying Marketfest! Special thanks to our Oak Ridge Pond neighbors, who welcomed her into their hearts and watched out for her. She attended 5 p.m. mass every Saturday at St. Mary of the Lake: thank you Mary Beth Jambor and the 5 p.m. mass volunteers for your kindness. Thank you to the St. Mary of the Lake & Frassati Catholic Academy grade school parents and staff who always made her feel welcome. We are grateful to the Artiste Salon White Bear Lake staff, especially Beth Murray, whose talent, kindness, and patience were so appreciated throughout the years. Thanks to the “Friday Night Crew” at Kowalski’s White Bear Lake, where the staff treated Yvonne like family. Special thanks to our cashier Ally, as well as Becky “The-Sample-Lady” for taking such good care of her every week. We would also like to thank the “angels” at The Waters of White Bear Lake and the Sanctuary of West St. Paul for their care and compassion during her final years until her passing. Yvonne was a devoted Catholic who lived her faith. Above all, she loved and cared for her family and taught us the meaning of unconditional love. Our hearts are heavy missing her, and she has earned her wings. We love and miss our sweet, petite lady. She passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 90 years. Preceded in death by husband Ronald; son Craig; siblings Bernard Jr. “Bun”, Mark & Joan Wright/Woodburn; and treasured friend Gerald Cloutier. Survived by children Glen, Bill (Karin) & Carol Erickson-Clark (Dennis); former daughter-in-law Joni; grandchildren Amanda Midthun (Jon), Ronnie Erickson, Ryan Erickson (Megan), Micaela Erickson & Rachel Clark; great grandchildren Zachery, Alexis "Lexi" & Bentley Midthun; sister Lorraine Smith; treasured honorary family George, Carol & Gabbie Grau; nieces; nephews; friends & relatives. Memorial Mass Monday, April 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Of The Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the Mass. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944
