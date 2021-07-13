Age 93 of Lake Elmo, Saint Paul and White Bear Lake
Wyndham Morgan John — Wyn to his friends, Taid to his grandkids — passed away on June 27, 2021, somewhat unexpectedly after a short illness.
Born in Carmarthen, Wales, Wyn worked for 3M in the UK before being transferred to Minnesota in 1974. A skilled engineer, he was assigned to various 3M divisions, including OH&SP, Magnetic Products and Optical Recording Products, before retiring in 1993.
The John family lived on Lake Jane for many years. In the 70s, issues with flooding on Lakes Jane, Olson and Demontreville, prompted Wyn to enter public service as a long-standing member of the Tri-Lakes Association and the Lake Elmo Planning Commission.
Wyn also served two terms as mayor of Lake Elmo, running unopposed in his second election. He had a deep love for the local area and was strongly opposed to rapid and unchecked expansion. He certainly had his opinions, but Wyn didn’t have anything to gain personally. He was honest, open-minded, logical and, above all, unbiased. Ultimately, the only thing he cared about or voted for were policies he believed would be for the betterment of Lake Elmo and for future generations of its residents.
Wyn served as an officer in the Royal Air Force for three years and was stationed in Egypt during the Suez Crisis in 1956.
Wyn had a lifelong passion for rugby — especially the Welsh national team — and it was at a dance to celebrate Wales winning an international tournament that Wyn met Myrtle, his wife of 67 years.
Celebration of Life event to be held on Tuesday, July 20, 4–6 p.m. — toast and remarks 5 p.m. — at Lake Elmo Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. To read the full story of Wyn’s life, visit the Mueller Memorial website (muellermemorial.com). In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Opportunity Partners (opportunities.org).
Preceded in death by birth mother Gertrude (née Morgan), father Meredith, stepmother Betty, sister Gwyneth Jones, brothers in-law Geoffrey Jones and Haydn Thomas, daughter-in-law Kelly John, parents in-law Walter and Emma Atkins, sister- and brother in-law Marjorie and Wallace Maylott, and brother in-law Neil Smith.
Survived by wife Myrtle, daughter Rhiannon O’Connor, MD (Scott and grandchildren Catherine and Megan), son Rhys (Kari and grandchildren Jordan, Taylor, Brandon, Ian and Colin, and great-grandchildren Kinsley, Fallon and William), son Owen (Chris and grandchildren Allison Page, Dylan and Wyndham, and great-grandchildren Eddie and Noa), son Warren, sister Isobel Thomas and sister-in-law Joan Smith as well as respective nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
