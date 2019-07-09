Robert J. Winship
Age 92
Passed away and lifted up by Angels peacefully on June 21, 2019, three days after we sang happy birthday to him. Preceded in death by his first wife Karen, second wife Peggy, brother Jim, and sister Jeanne Bray. Survived by his son Roger (Julie) and his daughter Christine Rogosheske (Paul), six grandchildren; Alex, Anna, Emily, Charlie, Benjamin, Henry, and eight great-grandchildren.
Bob had an immense respect and love for nature and was an acclaimed wildlife bronze sculptor.
Memorial Service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville on August 27 at 12 Noon. Private Family Interment to follow. Donations will be gratefully received by Audubon Minnesota at https://mn.audubon.org/, or by check to Audubon Minnesota, 1 W Water St., Ste 200, St. Paul, MN 55107.
Arrangements by Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services, Stillwater 651- 439-5511
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.