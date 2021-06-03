Passed away peacefully on 5/16/21 at the age of 73 and was surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Elsa; brother, Al Wenzel; sister-in-law, Janet Wenzel. Survived by son, Corey (Christie) Wenzel; daughter, Katie (Nicholas) Gonzalez; and their mother, Kathleen Wenzel-Markfort; along with grandsons, August and Andrew; brothers, Ron (Shirley) Wenzel, Don Wenzel; sister-in-law, Laurie Wenzel and many nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from White Bear Lake in 1966 and served in the Air Force from 1967-73. He enjoyed carpentry projects, cars, bowling, baseball, and coaching sports along w/ dogs and popcorn. Visitation will be on June 3rd from 4-7pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Dr, White Bear Lake, MN 55127.
Bradshaw – 651-407- 8300
