William E. Nicholas, Sr. Age 86, died July 8, 2022
Survived by Judith, his wife of 65 years; son, William Jr. (Anne), their children, 1st son, Alexander (Shannon) and their children, Finley, Evelyn and William, and 2nd son, Daniel (Alyssa); son, Jordan and his daughter, Lenora; son, Andrew (Lori) and their children, Jack & Ford. Bill was a hard working honest family man. Most of his Insurance career was at Minnesota/Iowa AAA for 40 years. He was in various organizations, Jaycees, Lakeshore Players and White Bear Lake Youth Commission, to name a few. He loved playing golf, some may remember him from the pop concerts in the 50’s. He was a star figure skater, Breck hockey player and loved to dance with Judy. Memorial service 1:00 PM Friday, July 29th at Roselawn CEMETERY CHAPEL, 803 W. Larpenteur Ave., Roseville. Visitation starting at 12:00 PM. Memorials preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55116 or Shriners Children’s Twin Cities, 215 Radio Dr., Woodbury, MN 55125.
