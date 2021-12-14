Age, 88 of Vadnais Heights
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 25, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents Harold Sr. & Elvira, siblings: Wallace, Rich, Phyllis Starkey, Mary Lou Ahlstrom, Harold, Jim, and Gary.
Survived by his wife Jean, of 64 years, and children: Cheryl Sievert, Sandra Morrissette (Jim), Barbara Regal (John), William (Bill) Jr. (Mary), Michael (Alice), and Laura Oren (Dave) and 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Bill joined the US Navy at 17 and served for 4 years. Shortly after returning home, he met and married the love of his life in 1957. After attending tool and die school, he found employment learning the trade. In 1968, he decided to venture out on his own, starting his own business, State Tool Inc. He was proud to have successfully run State Tool for over 50 years.
If you knew Bill, you knew his zest for life. His one-liners are fondly repeated among his family and friends. He traveled the world with his family by his side. He spent his evenings either driving around in his red Corvette with Jean by his side or at the kitchen table playing games with his family.
There are a special few that knew him not as Bill, but as Pops. His grandchildren were gifted with the side of this man that could make you feel special, even among a sea of 19 grandchildren. Whether it be the countless hours he spent at hockey games, dance recitals, graduations, etc. or the special treats he had in never-ending supply – he was the invincible man they each treasured beyond words.
It has been said that Bill, or Pops, was a legend who created a legacy. His absence here will be deeply felt. Yet it is his joy for life, his dedication to what mattered, his hard-working focus, his life-changing faith, and his unconditional love that will live on in the people who were blessed to know him.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Blvd., with a visitation an hour prior. Interment to follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery.
