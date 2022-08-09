Passed away peacefully on July 31, 2022. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Claudia; children Sue (Tim), Steve (Heather), Kathy (Brian); grandchildren Drew, Seth, Karli; siblings Jack (Sally), Barb (Al); and beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Retired from 3M, Bill loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends at the cabin. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at Habitat for Humanity and ringing the bell at Christmas for the Salvation Army.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00 pm with visitation beginning at 4:00 pm at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, WBL, MN. Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity or Salvation Army, or please make the life-saving gift of a blood donation at Memorial Blood Center.
