Willard Davis (Willie) 90 of Lino Lakes passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Willie was born on August 20, 1931 in Mandan, North Dakota.
On Aug. 3, 1953 he married the love of his life Shirley (Reuther) Davis.
Throughout his life he had many trades: mechanic, heavy equipment operator, shop foreman, electrician. Later in life he started his own trucking business, Circle D Trucking.
Willie is survived by his wife Shirley of 68 years, three sons, Rick (Joan) of Andover, Randy (Lino Lakes), Kevin (Tracy) North Branch, daughter Kathy (Andy), Isanti, sister Delores Tschiden (Fargo) and 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Mueller-Bies Funeral Home in Lino Lakes.
