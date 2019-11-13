Janelle Wilke
Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 2 after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.
She will be missed by countless friends and family, but mostly by her husband Brian, daughter and son-in-law Taylor and Ryan, son and daughter-in-law Ben and Callie, son Nate, grandson Vinny, and her two dogs. She is also survived by parents Jim and June, brother Jeff and his family. Special thanks to Dr. Heather Beckwith and the entire University of Minnesota cancer care team, and Fairview Lakes hospice. A celebration of Janelle’s life will be held at Keller Golf Course on Friday, November 22 from 4-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.