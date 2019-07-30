Jean Grove White
Age 88
Of White Bear Lake
Passed away on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family.
Preceded in death by husband Donald in 2016; great-grandchild Daniel Jr; and sister Mickey.
Survived by children, Don (Nita), Mike (Sue), Tim (Nora), Lori (Tom), Robert (Dy), and Trish; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Robert; nieces and nephews.
Jean is a beloved wife, mother, and Nana. She was an accomplished artist, gardener and an exquisite cook.
Funeral Service was 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake.
