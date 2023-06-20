Age 77, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023 surrounded by love and his family.

Norm will be remembered for the way he handled his tough journey with Parkinson’s Disease in true “Norm Fashion”: with dignity and grace. He will be remembered for his one liners, his inclusive nature and how he always rooted for the underdog. Norm will be remembered for his selfless acts, his genuine concern for others and his absolute dedication to family.

