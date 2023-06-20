Age 77, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023 surrounded by love and his family.
Norm will be remembered for the way he handled his tough journey with Parkinson’s Disease in true “Norm Fashion”: with dignity and grace. He will be remembered for his one liners, his inclusive nature and how he always rooted for the underdog. Norm will be remembered for his selfless acts, his genuine concern for others and his absolute dedication to family.
Norm was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 12, 1945. He grew up in St. Peter, Minnesota, later moved to Rochester, Minnesota and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1963. After graduation, Norm attended Gustavus Adolphus College then served in the National Guard. Norm spent 40 years in the banking business, starting in 1966 at First Bank Bloomington Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota (where he met the love of his life), and his path eventually led him to retire in 2006 while at Franklin Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Norm loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends outdoors; hunting, fishing, boating, camping on the St. Croix River, and searching for shells and sea glass on the Florida coastline, but his heart belonged “Up North” at the cabin on Johnson Lake. “No-Wake” HHs on the pontoon, annual pig roasts, pulling kids on skis behind the Boston Whaler, or blazing bonfires in the middle of January were all on Norm’s “time well spent” checklist.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Connie Swenson, his brother David Swenson and Brother-In-Law Robert Blix. Norm will be lovingly remembered by his dedicated wife of 55 years Jane, his children Carrie (Chris) Montgomery, Amy (Kris) Magnusson, his grandchildren: Ben, Gus, Emiline, Elsa and Oskar, his sister-in-law Jeanne Swenson, brother Stephen (Mary) Swenson, Zaila Michaelson, his nieces and nephews, his cousins and many, many wonderful friends.
Norm’s family would like to thank HealthPartners Hospice Team and Bright Star Home Care for all their support and dedication.
A celebration of life is planned on Monday, July 17 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. Visitation at 11 a.m., service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, Norm’s family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation of Minnesota or the donor’s choice in Norm’s name.
