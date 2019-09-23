Duane Robert Weber, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019.  He was born August 30, 1937.  He was a Navy Veteran, a NASA Spacecraft Engineer Tech and an Electronic Engineer Tech for the Sperry Rand Corporation.  Duane lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; fishing, reading, spending time with family and friends, and designing and building ideas dreamed up by his family.  Duane had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.  He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; his adult children, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren.  Visitation and Mass were held at Saint Mary of the Lake Church and the Interment was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

