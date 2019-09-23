Duane Robert Weber, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was born August 30, 1937. He was a Navy Veteran, a NASA Spacecraft Engineer Tech and an Electronic Engineer Tech for the Sperry Rand Corporation. Duane lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; fishing, reading, spending time with family and friends, and designing and building ideas dreamed up by his family. Duane had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; his adult children, nieces, nephews, grand and great-grandchildren. Visitation and Mass were held at Saint Mary of the Lake Church and the Interment was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Latest News
- Tennis: Top-ranked Edina beats No. 3 Mahtomedi, 5-2
- Football: Mustangs (4-0) nip Tonka 17-16 on field goal with 22 seconds left
- Football: Totino-Grace tops Centennial 27-19
- Football: Big plays lift Cretin-DH over Bears 28-13
- Football: South St. Paul edges Mahtomedi 20-17
- Swimming: Bears defeat Roseville
- Soccer: Mustang boys clip Cretin-DH and White Bear Lake
- Volleyball: Cougars top Waconia, Anoka, get edged by Champlin
Most Popular
Articles
- Hemp: a new (old) cash crop
- New priest hopes to foster ‘healing, welcome and love
- Be aware of bears: DNR lists tips for avoiding conflicts
- Letters to the Editor
- Water Gremlin speaks out about pollution investigation
- Remembering Rice Street
- Three new faces on Mounds View Schools Education Foundation board
- Lexington mayor resigns effective Sept. 30
- I-694 closes this weekend between Snelling and Rice
- 4 Seasons back with fan favorites
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.