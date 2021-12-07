Wayne H. “Izaac” Wittkop age 64 of Freeport passed away on November 30 as the result of an accident.  Preceded in death by his wife Eileen, parents Virgil and Gertrude, 3 brothers Larry, Dennis and Don.  Survived by his daughters Katerina and Anastasia; siblings Rocky (Pat), Kathy (Mike) Casiday, Mike (Valda), Karen (Ted) Bell, Wanda (Eric) Narvaez.  Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Dec 6 at ST. ANNE’S CHAPEL, 2445 East County Road E, White Bear Lake.  Visitation took place Sunday, Dec 5, at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake with rosary at 3 PM and one hour before Mass at Church.  In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

