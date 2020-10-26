Passed away 7 days after his 90th birthday. 10-15-1930 to 10-22-2020. Up until 2 years ago Warren enjoyed biking and walking up to 3 miles a day that included trips to Kowalski’s, The Eat, Keys and Cobblestone and Sunday’s at Beartown. Warren with his Korean War hat enjoyed hanging out on “his bench” in front of the Floral Trunk now Oil & Spice Store. He would stop at a lemonade stand & talk to just about anyone that enjoyed cars or White Bear Lake history. He was ready to be with his sister Elaine, brother-in law Ted, nephew Brian, his mother and many friends & family. We will miss our Korean War Vet/Unk. Gathering to celebrate Unk will be Saturday, November 7th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue. Private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- White Bear Lake’s Best Bartenders
- Stewart Avenue landmark preserved as dream home
- White Bear Jewelers: New store owner maintains family ties
- Grundhofer’s Old Fashion Meats ready to expand facility
- Bear clinic provides accessible care to uninsured, underinsured
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Waldoch Farm wins 3 categories in Best of the Press Contest
- Football: Centennial tips Maple Grove 13-6 for first win
- Swimming: Mahtomedi 2nd in section, would have had 5 state entrants
- The boo must go on: Dead End Hayride returns despite pandemic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 28
-
Nov 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.