Passed away  7 days after his 90th birthday. 10-15-1930 to 10-22-2020. Up until 2 years ago Warren enjoyed biking and walking up to 3 miles a day that included trips to Kowalski’s, The Eat, Keys and Cobblestone and Sunday’s at Beartown. Warren with his Korean War hat enjoyed hanging out on “his bench” in front of the Floral Trunk now Oil & Spice Store. He would stop at a lemonade stand & talk to just about anyone that enjoyed cars or White Bear Lake history. He was ready to be with his sister Elaine, brother-in law Ted, nephew Brian, his mother and many friends & family. We will miss our Korean War Vet/Unk. Gathering to celebrate Unk will be Saturday, November 7th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue. Private burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials are preferred to donor’s choice. 

