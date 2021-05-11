Walter H. Anderson, 99, of White Bear Lake passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Walter was born June 18, 1921 in St. Cloud, the son of Harold and Martha Anderson. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II and married Marian Werner on February 14, 1953.
Survivors include daughter Gail (Mark) Casey of Minnetonka and son Greg of Savoy, Illinois; grandchildren Anne (Mike Fix) Casey of St. Louis Park, Laura (Erik) Zimmerman of Maple Grove, Brett Anderson of Champaign, Illinois, and Braden (Chantal) Anderson of Savoy, Illinois; and great-grandchildren Aaron & Nina Casey-Fix and Colin & Bryce Zimmerman. He is also survived by sister Arlie Norbie of St. Cloud.
Walter was preceded in death by his wife Marian, son Gary, daughter-in-law Karen (Zimmerman) Anderson, sister Helen Molin, and brother Arthur Anderson.
In accordance with his wishes, Walter’s body has been donated to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program to support research for future health professionals and continued advancements in medical care.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
