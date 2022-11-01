H. Virginia (Ginny) Staberg, Sr. Passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, in Mahtomedi, Minnesota. She was born on February 9, 1935, at home in Springfield, Ohio to Hartley and Lillian Dailey, who preceded her in death. Also, preceded by her loving husband of 62 years, Jack L. Staberg, Sr., brother Kenneth Dailey, his wife Patsy, sister Jeanne Sutton and husband Al, and son-in-law Michael Kryjeski. She is survived by her sister Nancy (Jack) Abel of Enon, Ohio, daughter’s Christine Kryjeski, Linda (Ken) Johnson and son Jack, Jr. (Cathy), three grandchildren, Andy (Cashmere), Carly (Carlos), Kristin and two great grandchildren, Ashton, and Averiella, plus many great relatives and friends.
Virginia enjoyed life with her husband Jack, who worked in the soft drink industry, which eventually moved them to Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. They later retired in Oxford, Ohio closer to her family. Together they spent many hours volunteering at Oxford Presbyterian Church and Ginny also volunteered at the McCullough-Hyde Hospital gift shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.