Virginia Lou Baltes, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022.
Virginia was married to John Henry Baltes on August 8, 1954, in New Hampton, IA. They made their home in Circle Pines, MN and later Heber City, UT. They were blessed with four children. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. Virginia worked at Centennial Sr. High School in the library and later Honeywell. She spent many years enjoying the needlework of counted cross stitch.
Virginia is preceded in death by her loving husband, John, her parents, brother Rollis Snider, brothers-in- law Robert Baltes and Bill Kennedy, sisters-in-law Lavone Snider, Mary Kay O’Dowd and Rosalie Owens.
Virginia is survived by her children Julie (Mark) Reese of Park City, UT; Tim (Petra) Baltes of Germany; Barbara (Frankie) Pinto of Langhorne, PA and Nancy Baltes of Minden, NV; along with grandchildren Kristin (Marty), Jennifer (Adam), Jillian, Robin (Taylor), Julia, Holly and Megan; and great-grandchildren Madeline, Olivia, Quinn and Alexander. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ann Kennedy, Evelyn (Ron) Simon, Patti (Jerry) Rochford, Rose Baltes, and Debbie (Dave) Merrill, many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
The family of Virginia Baltes would like to express our deepest gratitude to all those involved in her assistance during the past years. Your loving care will never be forgotten. Virginia will be buried in the Boyd Cemetery, also known as Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Fredericksburg, IA at some time in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.