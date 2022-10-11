Virginia Lou Baltes, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022.

Virginia was married to John Henry Baltes on August 8, 1954, in New Hampton, IA.  They made their home in Circle Pines, MN and later Heber City, UT.  They were blessed with four children.  They celebrated 61 years of marriage.  Virginia worked at Centennial Sr. High School in the library and later Honeywell.  She spent many years enjoying the needlework of counted cross stitch.  

