Virginia “Jo” Weston, age 87, of Hugo, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on October 23, 2022.
A professional seamstress for 40+ years, Virginia also sewed as a hobby. She was an avid bowler and bingo player, enjoyed gardening, adored her grandchildren and was a lottery scratch-off ticket aficionado.
She is preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Arthur “Wes” and son, Ken. She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Kim); grandchildren, Avery and Evan; sister, Janet Kamer; many nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held 4-6 PM Friday, November 18, 2022 at the American Legion in Hugo, MN. Virginia was a HUGE sports fan, so we ask attendees to wear their favorite MN sports team attire - preferably the Twins. (Those in Packers gear may be refused at the door, ha.) We invite everyone who knew her to join us and celebrate her wonderful life.
