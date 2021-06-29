Of Hugo, Minnesota passed away on June 26, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul.
Ginni was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on April 3rd, 1935, the daughter to Theodore and Ruth (Purrington) Meyer. She grew up in St. Paul and was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran faith. She graduated from Central High School in St Paul. Ginni enjoyed visiting her extended family in Frazee, Minnesota and spending wonderful summers in the area. On June 7th, 1958, she was united in marriage to Bruce Alfred Bernin. Their love story included being blessed with a 63-year marriage. Ginni loved her family and being a stay-at-home mother enjoying their Bald Eagle Lake Home and being able to enjoy traveling during the summer months when Bruce had time off from teaching. She later did secretarial work for Anderson Party Supply in White Bear Lake. Ginni had a strong Christian faith and was a charter member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi. She was a great cook and part of her legacy is her famous “Grandma’s Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe”. Her legacy also includes in 1977, when she found the perfect 25-acre hobby farm in Hugo, Minnesota for her family to relocate to. This became the “Bernin Christmas Tree Farm” for many to enjoy the wonderful Christmas trees that were grown by her husband Bruce and seeing the joy of Christmas for so many that had found just the right tree. In early retirement years, Bruce and Ginni visited Texas in winter months enjoying golfing. One year, Ginni entered and won the local chili-cook off. She was a great quilter, avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was her family.
Ginni is survived by her husband, Bruce; Three children Donald (Debra) Bernin, Diane Bisping, David (Becky) Bernin. Seven Grandchildren; Jordan (Grace) Bisping, Ryan (Jenny) Bernin, Kaylie (Christopher) Kopp, Anna Bernin (Fiancée Alex Mallin), Nate Bernin, Jared Bernin and Joshua Bernin. Sisters-in-law, Cynthia Meyer, Diane (Bob) Hagstrom, Nieces and Nephews. And her first Great-Grandchild being born in September 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Ruth Meyer; mother and father-in-law Alfred and Ruth Bernin, brother Jerry Meyer and sister Cindy Sklenar.
Just as she helped so many in her life, Ginni has gifted her remains to the University of Minnesota medical school contributing to medical research and education. Her generosity will be recognized when the University of Minnesota hosts their 2021 service of remembrance honoring those who have donated to the anatomy bequest program for the advancement of medical science.
Memorial donations may be directed to Our Lady of Peace Hospice at 2076 St Anthony Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. 55104 or by a secure online gift to:
To know her, was to love her. God bless her memory.
