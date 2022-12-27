Virginia “Ginny” Ann Smith – loving wife and mother of four – passed away on December 14, 2022, at the age of 88 in White Bear Lake, MN. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elda Wise and loving husband Robert E. Smith. Virginia is survived by four sons, Steven R. Smith (Joan), Jeffery A. Smith (Jill), Scott W. Smith (Seongmi) and Doug E. Smith (Candace); sister, Joan (Florian) Mankowski; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Drew, Kirsten, Mathew, Shilla, Sara; three step grandchildren, April, Brandy, Tawnya; and several great grandchildren. Ginny attended the College of St. Scholastica, after graduating from Duluth East High School. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Smith, on August 8, 1953, and they moved to Panama City Beach, FL where Robert was stationed in the Navy. Virginia grew up near the University of Minnesota, Duluth Campus and enjoyed skiing and skating at Chester Bowl. While raising the boys, Virginia and Robert designed and built homes in Grand Rapids and Duluth, MN, Hayward, WI and Cape Coral, FL, in addition to their full-time careers. Ginny also obtained a speech therapy certificate as well as a real estate license in the 70s. Ginny enjoyed cooking, baking and entertaining and after retirement, traveling the world with her loving husband. She loved boating in the lakes of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida and sea shelling on barrier islands surrounding Fort Myers, FL. There will be a celebration of life when Minnesota weather turns from white to green. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send a memorial, please send to a charity of your choice.
Latest News
- Girls hockey: Gentry Academy rules 3rd period, beats Cougars 7-4
- White Bear Press: ’22 in Review
- County Road E corridor initiative gets support from City Council
- Capital improvement plan includes big-ticket items
- Mayor, council members receive gift from city
- Vadnais Heights Press: E-Edition, December 28, 2022
- White Bear Press: E-Edition, December 28, 2022
- Girls hockey: Maurauders nip Packers in overtime 2-1
Most Popular
Articles
- City Council gives resident 60 days to repair home
- Longtime retail manager lauches pop-up boutique
- Vocalist talks music career, autism
- County Road E corridor initiative gets support from City Council
- Mahtomedi skaters enjoying new team, new conference with Roseville/Mahtomedi
- WBLAS welcomes new educational equity and achievement director
- White Bear Lake City Council approves 2023 budget, tax levy increase
- Boys basketball: Shikenjanski hits 47 as Stillwater trips Mahtomedi 90-82
- Hentges had breakout year with division champ Cleveland
- Thank you, it’s been an honor
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.