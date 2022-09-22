March 22, 1931
Preceded in death by husband Visvaldis; children Mara (Steve) Dworak, Ilze (Mark) Hager and Juris (Barbara) Vanags; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister Janina Jansevics and nieces. Willie started her career at White Castle and ended as one of the pioneers with the WIC program. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, St. John Site, 14383 Forest Blvd, Hugo, MN with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
MuellerMemorial.com – 651-429-4944
