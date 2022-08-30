Vicki Lynne Laughlin of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away Monday June 13, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in January 1939, and grew up in White Bear. She is survived by her Husband of 57 years, David Laughlin; sons Jeffrey and wife Susan, Daniel, James and wife Amanda. Vicki is also survived by five grandchildren: Alexandra, Robert, Lindsey, Andrew and Jenell.
A private ceremony and internment will be held in the Fall.
