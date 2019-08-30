Paul Albert Vette
Age 69, of Hugo
Born 11-1-49, died 8-25-19
Paul fought a valiant 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer with the support of his Christian faith, his family, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Irene Vette. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jean Vette (Krob); children, John (Marisa) Vette and Cynthia (Scott) Swenson; grandchildren, William and Adeleigh Vette, Parker and Peyton Swenson; brother Kevin (Kris) Vette; nieces and nephews, family and many friends. Paul was a graduate of Concordia University, Moorhead with a degree in Accounting. He retired after 35 years from the State of MN, Dept. of Employment Services. He also spent many years in the MN National Guard. He enjoyed watching sports (especially the MN Twins). He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren experience life as seen through their eyes.
A special thank you goes out to the incredible doctors and staff at Regions Hospital, St. Paul; the Health Partners Hospice Team; and the caring staff at the Birchwood Care Center, Forest Lake. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, 2480 South Shore Blvd., White Bear Lake at 11 a.m. Visitation 1 hour before the service. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be forwarding memorials to Lutheran Bible Translators, 2nd Harvest Heartland, or donor’s choice.
651-407-8300 www.bradshawfuneral.com
