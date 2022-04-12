Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Verna Burns (86) passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1935, in Collegeville, Minnesota to Bernard & Mary Zazek (Pflueger). Verna is a graduate of Albany High School and attended the College of St. Benedict where she received her nursing degree in 1956. She was united in marriage to James Burns on Sept. 14, 1957, and they made their home in the White Bear Lake area where Verna worked as an RN until her retirement from the White Bear Care Center.
Verna was a vibrant and engaging individual who enjoyed watching and rooting for her favorite teams - the Twins, Gophers and Vikings. She was an avid reader of the local sports sections and rarely missed Sports Center. If you had a question regarding sports, Verna could be counted on to have the answer.
Besides sports, Verna was a regular Jeopardy viewer; loved playing Bingo and cards; and always enjoyed a good book. Verna’s family meant the world to her, and she loved doting on her six grandchildren. She always had time for family and friends and knew the important things in life. Verna had a strong independent streak, and her spunk, humor and wisdom will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.
Verna is survived by her sons, Ken (Nancy) and Mark (Erica); her wonderful grandchildren, Nate, Jesse (Erik), Jamie, Jennifer (Troy), Erin and Garrett; her sisters, Helen Thome, Joan Ditty, and Patty Bogard; brother-in-law, Charles (Doris) Burns; along with several beloved nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Verna was preceded in death by her husband James, in August 1973; her son Tim; her parents, Bernard and Mary Zazek; her sisters, Mary Stack and Irene Schirmers; her in-laws, William and Elizabeth Burns; as well as several brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 6 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church in White Bear Lake. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with the Funeral Mass at Noon. There will be a graveside service held on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org).
We love you and will miss you greatly. May God bless your journey.
GO TWINS!
