Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother. November 5, 1927 – April 28, 2023
Preceded in death by husband, Rev. Norman I. Magnuson, parents, Rev Ralph and Gertrude Hult; daughter, Miriam (Allan) Rowe; Survived by children, Mary (Walter) Christofferson, Martha Ann Magnuson, Norman E (Gwendelyn) Magnuson; siblings, Mary (LeRoy); Gus (Maria) Hult. Veda spent ten years as a Medical Missionary of the Lutheran Church in Tanzania, Africa. She was a RN and received a BS degree in nursing. She married Rev. Norman I. Magnuson in 1965 and began a career as a pastor’s wife - active in choirs, women’s groups, counselor, nurse and teacher for confirmation and high school classes. Veda enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting and volunteering for camps, choir tours, and three tips to Israel. Funeral service on May, 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Community of Grace Lutheran Church; 4000 Linden St; White Bear Lake, MN 55110 with visitation at 10 a.m. AM. Burial will follow service in St. Peter, MN. Memorial preferred to Magnuson School.
