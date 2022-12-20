Valerie Clare (Bellinger) Ackerman passed away on December 19th In Alameda, California at the age of 88 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; their four children: Jillian Saxty (Trevor), Rob Ackerman (Karmel), Marnie Jackson (Whit) and Dr. Katherine Valois (Alain)  and eight grandchildren:  Isabel and Miles Saxty, Maddie and Elena Ackerman, Duncan and Ellierose Jackson and Denis and Zachary Valois. 

Valerie was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 5, 1934, where she graduated from Jarvis Collegiate Institute in 1953.   She went on to study nursing at the Toronto East General Hospital, receiving her certification as a Registered Nurse in 1956, after which she traveled to San Diego, California where she found employment in a local hospital.  

