Valerie Clare (Bellinger) Ackerman passed away on December 19th In Alameda, California at the age of 88 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; their four children: Jillian Saxty (Trevor), Rob Ackerman (Karmel), Marnie Jackson (Whit) and Dr. Katherine Valois (Alain) and eight grandchildren: Isabel and Miles Saxty, Maddie and Elena Ackerman, Duncan and Ellierose Jackson and Denis and Zachary Valois.
Valerie was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 5, 1934, where she graduated from Jarvis Collegiate Institute in 1953. She went on to study nursing at the Toronto East General Hospital, receiving her certification as a Registered Nurse in 1956, after which she traveled to San Diego, California where she found employment in a local hospital.
It was on a blind date at a beach party in San Diego where she met her husband-to-be, Paul, a dashing, young naval officer and they were married the next year in Toronto, Canada, beginning 64 years of a wonderful life together. Valerie and Paul had three children, Jill, Rob and Marnie and adopted a fourth, their niece, Katherine. Val was always extremely proud of her four children, all of whom graduated from college, received master’s degrees in their chosen fields, found good jobs, married their ideal mates and raised wonderful families.
At the completion of Paul’s naval service, the couple went to the University of Michigan where Valerie continued her nursing career at the University Hospital, while Paul earned his MBA. Following graduation, Paul found employment with the 3M Company and the Ackermans moved to White Bear Lake in 1960. They became charter members of the White Bear Lake United Methodist Church where Val served as the first choir director and remained active in the church throughout her life.
In 1965, the family moved to the Italian Riviera on assignment with 3M, where they spent eight magic years learning the Italian language, making lifelong friends, and living “La Dolce Vita”. They traveled extensively from the Italian home throughout Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, developing a passion for travel which continued for the rest of their lives. Paul and Val have since traveled to all seven continents and to a total of 133 countries, including such remote destinations as Antarctica, Easter Island and Bhutan, to name a few, as well as visiting all of the seven current Wonders of the World.
Valerie had a lifelong love of chorale singing and she and Paul sang with the Minnesota Chorale for fifteen years as well as other local and international choral groups performing concerts in such exciting overseas venues as Puerto Rico, England’s Canterbury Cathedral and a former Nazi concentration camp outside of Prague in the Czech Republic. Val also sang for eight years with the Elizabethan Syngers, a madrigal group which performed at the Renaissance Festival and other locations in and around the Twin Cities.
In addition to her love of singing and travel, Val has been an active member of her neighborhood book club, antique club, tennis group and numerous church activities. Following a 28-year hiatus to raise her children, Valerie resumed her nursing career in 1988 at a local day surgery center and volunteered in a hospice program. Valerie also had a lifelong love of gardening and her beautiful garden has always been much admired by those strolling by her Lake Avenue home, where the Ackermans have lived since 1973. In retirement, Val and Paul purchased a town house in Alameda, California, where they spent their winters in the company of their children and grandkids, who all live on the West Coast, and who have always remained the center and the joy of her life.
A memorial service will be held in White Bear Lake, MN at a date to be determined in the future.
