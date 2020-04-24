Age 101 of Hugo
Hugo Feed Mill and Hardware owner Joe Marier passed away on April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his second wife Constance LaMotte Marier (2019), his first wife Emma LaCasse Marier (1979) and his son John (1956). He is survived by his children Leo (Dottie) Vince (Christy) Camille Grant (Ralph), Greg (Cindy), Steve, Fran (Jaci), Jim, 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his stepchildren George (Kay), Jean Day, John (Olya), Jim (Jeanne), Gery (Terry), Greg, Janet Shefchik (Mark). A WWII veteran, serving in the China Burma India Theater, he was a founding and past commander of Hugo American Legion Post 620. He was a strong supporter of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was also fire chief and mayor of Hugo. See mortuary website muellermemorial.com for life story and details.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Mueller Memorial, 651-429-4944
