Age 69, Of White Bear Lake
Survived by wife Theresa; children Michael (Jennifer) Fischer, David Fischer, Joseph (Lindsey) Fischer Visitation on Thursday, August 4th at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Rd E, White Bear Lake from 5 – 7 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
