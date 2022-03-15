Tom Wolf, 73, passed away on March 3, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.
Tom graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1966. He then attended Concordia College in Moorehead. After college he worked for Deluxe Check Printers before he moved to Arizona where he received his Bachelors in Elementary Education, his Masters in Educational Administration and his Doctoral in Education Administration and Supervision. He did outstanding work teaching for many years at an Indian Reservation in Arizona and then became Superintendent of that school system.
Tom and his wife Wilda moved to Las Vegas where he continued his life long love of golf. He was proud to be one of those golfers who managed a hole-in-one. And, of course, his other loves were his golden retrievers over the years, and dog Jazzy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his very beloved wife Wilda.
He is survived by his sister Linda, his dog Jazzy, and his many loved and special friends both in Minnesota and Nevada.
He and his wife Wilda were long time supporters of Make A Wish and he requested any memorials be made to that organization.
This note was found in Tom’s last notes. It is a quote from Tecumseh:
“When your time comes to die, be not like those whose hearts are filled with fear of death. Sing your death song, and die like a hero going home.”
Tom passed with dignity and strength of spirit.
Tom, you will be deeply missed.
