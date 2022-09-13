Age 45 of White Bear Lake
Passed away August 25th
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Age 45 of White Bear Lake
Passed away August 25th
Preceded in death by his father Thomas. Survived by his mother Diana; brother Mike; niece Brianna; nephews Ben and Brayden; also, aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Memorial Service 11AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at COMMUNITY OF GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour before at church.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home,
www.honsafamilyfuneral.com, 651-429-6172
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.