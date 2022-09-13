Tiffany Charlotte Jensen Miller at the age of 43, joined our heavenly father and grandfathers Clarence Jensen & Robert Montbriand. She is survived by many loving family members including her son Grady, parents Mike & Renee, siblings Joy, Sarah, Jessica & Mike Jr. and grandmothers Charlotte & JoAnn. Tiffany was an avid cross country runner and enjoyed time with her dog. The family is planning a memorial at Podvin Park Pavilion in WBL, MN on Friday September 30, 2022 at 2pm, with a light meal to follow. The family invites you to join them in paying their respects.

