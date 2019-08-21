Robert C. Thornbury
Age 88, our dear dad was born in Spring Valley to Bill and Jennell Thornbury. He passed away on August 9, 2019. He was raised in St. Paul and had his family in Los Angeles, Calif. Dad worked for Rocketdyne at the time of the Apollo moon missions and was very proud of being part of this effort. He moved back to Minnesota for his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ken Thornbury. He had a great joy for life and a generous spirit. He had two children, loved to go sailing and skiing in California and was very active in the White Bear Unitarian Church. With his friends and family he played golf, went bowling, biked, was a master bridge player, and loved to read and travel. He had a passion for social justice and Democratic party politics. He will be deeply missed by his two children, Kurt and Nancy (John Haag), his nieces and grandnieces. Our family is grateful for the kind caring staff at Willows of Ramsey Hill. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Maple St., Mahtomedi. Memorials preferred to Habitat for Humanity.
Willwerscheid Funeral Home & Cremation Service 651-228-1006
