Thomas William “Bill” Patrick, age 85, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, passed away November 4th, 2022. Born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Beatrice and William Patrick, who both preceded him in death. Survived by his wife, Cecilia; daughters, Sherry (Jamie) Hunter, Tracy Patrick (Ward) Brown, and Cara Hansmann; and 8 grandchildren.
A remembrance service will be held at 11:00 AM on December 2 at Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo St., White Bear Lake. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to World Vision.
