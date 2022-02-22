Born June 6, 1952 and Died Feb. 17, 2021.Preceded in death by parents Jean and Jane Nelson of North Oaks; brother David Nelson and niece Shelly Nelson of San Antonio, Texas. Survived by life partner Debra Nelson; brothers John, Joe (Lu), Jim (Laurel) Nelson; sister Carol Clifton; sister-in-law Nancy Nelson; nephews Mike (Noriko), David (Beth), Robin and Phil (Angie); nieces Kimberly (Jeff), Emily (Jon), Amber (Jon), Brooke (Cullan) & Kelly (Andrew) and 21 great nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with a time of sharing at 5 p.m. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944
