Born June 6, 1952 and Died Feb. 17, 2021.Preceded in death by parents Jean and Jane Nelson of North Oaks; brother David Nelson and niece Shelly Nelson of San Antonio, Texas. Survived by life partner Debra Nelson; brothers John, Joe (Lu), Jim (Laurel) Nelson; sister Carol Clifton; sister-in-law Nancy Nelson; nephews Mike (Noriko), David (Beth), Robin and Phil (Angie); nieces Kimberly (Jeff), Emily (Jon), Amber (Jon), Brooke (Cullan) & Kelly (Andrew) and 21 great nieces and nephews. Gathering of family and friends Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with a time of sharing at 5 p.m. Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com~ 651-429-4944

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.