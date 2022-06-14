Thomas Solberg, 75, of Mahtomedi, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Lyle; and his loving dog, Tainter. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gail; daughters, Katie and Laurie; grandchildren, Jacob and Eli; mother, Mary Ellen; brother, Denny (Sally); many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Tom was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family deeply. Whenever Tom could, he was out on White Bear Lake in his 1955 Alumacraft Queen Merrie Boat- fishing, cruising around, and taking the family water skiing. If he wasn’t on the lake, he was stationed behind his Weber charcoal grill and was a master griller. His “detailed” stories and hearty laugh will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 14 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi.. Interment to take place at Big Elk Creek Cemetery, Wisconsin. Mueller-Memorial www.muellermemorial.com 651.429.4944
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.