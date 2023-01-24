Wilcken, Thomas Peter “Tom”, age 61,
Wilcken, Thomas Peter “Tom”, age 61,
passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 17th at his home in Lake Elmo, MN.
Tom was born on December 18th 1961 to parents: Clarence “Pete” and Darlene (Duren) Wilcken in St. Paul, MN.
Tom is survived by his children: Amy (Spencer), Cheli and Frank (Kim), his granddaughter Lexi, brother Tim (Mary) Wilcken and sisters: Linda (David) Polugar, Laurie (Dan) Slama, Sue (David) Barilec, Sharon (John) Preese, many nieces and nephews as well as his loyal cat and best buddy: Trouble.
Thomas will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
“Let not your heart be troubled...I go to prepare a place for you.” John 14:1-2.
Celebration of life and luncheon will be held on January 28th 2023 from 11am to 2pm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton, MN 55112.
