Thomas Nicholas Delmont of White Bear Lake, MN passed away peacefully on Dec 29th, 2022 after waging a long and tireless battle with a failing heart. He was born on October 16th, 1940 to Nicholas and Venita Delmont of St Paul, MN. Tom was a 1958 Graduate of St Paul Central High School, and as a young man was stationed in San Antonio, Texas as a US Army Medic. He spent much of his life in sales, and as an entrepreneur. He opened a barber shop when he was only 20 years old, owned and operated his own employment agency in downtown Minneapolis, was a new car sales manager for many years and lastly, retiring after owning a flooring business.
Tom’s greatest joys were his family, participating in and watching sports, his love of the water and travel. He loved being a part of his grandchildren’s lives and was a constant presence in the stands, rarely missing a game of soccer or hockey as they grew and competed. He loved to watch football, baseball and tennis, as well as playing softball and tennis well into his mid 60’s, culminating as a shortstop on a men’s softball senior league National Championship team in the early 2000’s. He loved being on or near the water, spending most of his life seeing the sun rise and set over his beloved White Bear Lake. Many years, he’d spend a couple of months during the winter, enjoying the California coast and the views of the Pacific Ocean.
Tom is survived by daughter Angela Delmont (partner J.P. Rydland), grandchildren Jack, Julianna and Johnny Sellwood, and former son-in-law Christopher Sellwood. He is also survived by sister Beverly DeWell of AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Patty Hawkins of Saint Paul, MN.
Services will be held on January 7th, 2023, with a visitation at 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Service at Noon at the Willwerschied Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, Saint Paul, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.
