Thomas Nicholas Delmont

Thomas Nicholas Delmont of White Bear Lake, MN passed away peacefully on Dec 29th, 2022 after waging a long and tireless battle with a failing heart. He was born on October 16th, 1940 to Nicholas and Venita Delmont of St Paul, MN. Tom was a 1958 Graduate of St Paul Central High School, and as a young man was stationed in San Antonio, Texas as a US Army Medic. He spent much of his life in sales, and as an entrepreneur. He opened a barber shop when he was only 20 years old, owned and operated his own employment agency in downtown Minneapolis, was a new car sales manager for many years and lastly, retiring after owning a flooring business. 

